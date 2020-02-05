|
|
|
HOWARD Barbara
(née Skipworth) Peacefully passed away on
28th January 2020, in her 100th year.
Beloved partner to the late Frank,
much loved mum of John,
nanna to Christopher and Helen,
great nanna of Julia and Jasper.
The Funeral Service is to take place at St Vedast Church, Tathwell, on
Friday 14th February 2020 at 2.00pm followed by interment
in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, payable to "St Vedast Church" can be left after the service,
or sent c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate,
Louth, LN11 9AA
(01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on Feb. 5, 2020