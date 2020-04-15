Home

NICHOLSON Barbara Diana
(née Wright) Formerly of Louth.
Passed away peacefully
in her sleep on 29th March 2020
aged 90, at Cedar Tree Care Home Derby, following a long struggle
with dementia.
The beautiful Wife of the late Gordon, and treasured Mother of Diane and Stephen. A dearly loved Mother in law, Grandma and Great Grandma.
Re-united with her beloved 'Nicky'.
A true lady always.
A private cremation was held
on 14th April in Derby.
Due to the many restrictions
at this time a service of thanks for
the life of Barbara will be arranged
at a later date.
Published in Louth Leader on Apr. 15, 2020
