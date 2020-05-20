|
|
|
SYKES Barbara Rose It is with great sadness on the
5th May, Barbara, late of Fulstow, passed away peacefully.
Dearly loved wife of Jack, much
loved sister-in-law and auntie.
Due to corona virus restrictions,
a private funeral service will be held.
No flowers by request, however, donations if desired, will be accepted in Barbara's memory to benefit
St Lawrence's Church Fulstow
and may be sent c/o
Mrs Ruth Bradbury
Linbury, Main Street, Fulstow LN11 0XF
(can we have cheques made payable
to Fulstow D.D.C.)
Any further enquiries with
Waltham Funeral Service.
Tel: 01472 828624
Published in Louth Leader on May 20, 2020