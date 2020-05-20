Home

Barbara Sykes

Barbara Sykes Notice
SYKES Barbara Rose It is with great sadness on the
5th May, Barbara, late of Fulstow, passed away peacefully.
Dearly loved wife of Jack, much
loved sister-in-law and auntie.
Due to corona virus restrictions,
a private funeral service will be held.
No flowers by request, however, donations if desired, will be accepted in Barbara's memory to benefit
St Lawrence's Church Fulstow
and may be sent c/o
Mrs Ruth Bradbury
Linbury, Main Street, Fulstow LN11 0XF
(can we have cheques made payable
to Fulstow D.D.C.)
Any further enquiries with
Waltham Funeral Service.
Tel: 01472 828624
Published in Louth Leader on May 20, 2020
