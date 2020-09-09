Home

Beryl Baumer

BAUMBER Beryl Erica It is with deep sadness that we announce that Beryl has passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on
27th August 2020 aged 82 years.
Loving mum of Sally, Gary and Tracey and a loving Granny and great Granny, she will be sadly missed.
A private family funeral will be taking place. Donations in her memory can be made directly with Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to Kettle Funeralcare, 110 Kidgate, Louth LN11 9BX or 01507 600710
Published in Louth Leader on Sept. 9, 2020
