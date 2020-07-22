|
|
|
Wellesley-Miller Beverlie Passed away peacefully on
12th July 2020 at Louth County Hospital, aged 82 years.
Dearly loved and treasured
mother of Rebecca and Piers, sister
to Ruth and devoted grandmother
to Theadora and Raphael.
A private family funeral service
is to take place.
No flowers please but donations, if desired, made payable to British Heart Foundation can be made directly to the charity, via our online memorial at www.funeralguide.co.uk/obituaries
or sent c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate, Louth, LN11 9AA (01507 603519)
Published in Louth Leader on July 22, 2020