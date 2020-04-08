|
HESELTON Brenda We regret to inform that
Brenda passed away suddenly
on 2nd April 2020, aged 88 years.
Loving wife of the late Charles and
mum to Marilyn and Angela. Loving
mother in law to Keith. Nan to Michelle
and Ian and a great Nanny B to Nyah,
Charley and Alfie. Loving sister to Stewart, sister in law to Carol and Ron.
A private family service will be taking place at Alford Crematorium.
Donations in Brenda's memory,
if desired, can be made to North
Somercotes Meals on Wheels service.
All enquiries to Kettle Louth,
110 Kidgate, Louth LN11 9BX
or 01507 600710.
Published in Louth Leader on Apr. 8, 2020