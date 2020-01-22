|
Treleaven Brian Peacefully passed away at home on 9th January 2020 aged 73 years.
Brian was a much loved Husband, Dad, Grandad, Brother in Law and good friend who will be sadly missed by all that knew him.
A service will be held at
St. Peter's Church, Trusthorpe, on Tuesday 4th February 2020 at 12pm where all are welcome to attend.
Floral tributes or if so desired a donation in lieu with cheques made payable to "Cancer Research UK"
will be gratefully received by
R Arnold Funeral Service,
38 High Street, Sutton on Sea, Lincolnshire, LN12 2HB.
Tel: 01507 442300
Published in Louth Leader on Jan. 22, 2020