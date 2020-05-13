Home

Brian Ward Notice
Ward Brian Geoffrey Died peacefully at Stewton House Nursing Home on Friday 1st May 2020 after a long illness, aged 67 years.
Son of the late Geoffrey Charles
& Elizabeth Jane & much-loved brother of Robert.
A private funeral will take place at Legbourne, All Saints Church.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, payable to
"All Saints Church, Legbourne" can be sent c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate, Louth, LN11 9AA (01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on May 13, 2020
