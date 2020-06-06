Home

WARD Brian Geoffrey Robert would like to express his sincere thanks to relatives and friends for their kind messages of sympathy and support following the recent sad loss of his brother.
A special thank you to the staff on the AAU at Diana Princess of Wales Hospital, Grimsby and Stewton House Nursing Home for their care and kindness during his final days.
Thank you to Father James Robinson for his comforting service and also to Gemma and staff at Lincolnshire
Co-Operative Funeral Services for their sympathetic and excellent funeral arrangements.
Published in Louth Leader on June 6, 2020
