Carol Bell

Carol Bell Notice
Bell Carol Passed away peacefully
on 5th January 2020 aged 77.
Loving wife of Eric, beloved mother to Wayne and Sandra, son-in-law David and daughter-in-law Liz, devoted nanna of Nathan, Shelley, Oscar
and Tyrii. Loved and missed
by all her loving family.

Funeral to take place at
Alford Crematorium on
Monday 27th January 2020 at 10am, followed by a celebration of her life at Louth Golf Club. Family flowers only please. Donations, if so desired to Alzheimers Society UK.
Published in Louth Leader on Jan. 15, 2020
