Carol Olsen

Carol Olsen Notice
OLSEN Carol Christine Peacefully passed away on
27th October 2020, aged 81 years.

Loved wife of Derrick,
much loved mum of Glenn and Christine, treasured grandma and great grandma of Aimee, Imogen, Joshua, Isobel, Isaac, Harry
and Harriet.

A private family funeral is to take place.

Family flowers only, but donations if desired payable to 'St Andrews Hospice' can be sent to Lincolnshire
Co-operative Funeral Service,
134 Eastgate, Louth, LN11 9AA
(01507 603519)
Published in Louth Leader on Nov. 4, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -