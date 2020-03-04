|
SPEED Carol Joy It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of Carol, who passed away peacefully at the age of 91 surrounded by family on Thursday
20th February at Scunthorpe Hospital. She fell ill just the afternoon before whilst out playing whist with friends, outgoing and active to the end.
She will enjoy being reunited with late husband Jack, and leaves behind loving daughters Sally and Mandy, grandchildren Steven, Kirstie, Danielle and Peter, and partners Mick, Corinna, Paddy, Chris and April. She took such joy in great grandchildren Rafael and Alba and will be missed greatly
by too many friends to mention.
A funeral service will be held at 11am on Friday 20th March in St. Helen's Church North Thoresby, followed
by Grimsby Crematorium.
Family flowers only. Any donations will be split between St. Helen's Church and North Thoresby Bowls Club.
All enquiries to:-
Near & Near Undertakers,
The Mews, David Street,
Grimsby, DN32 9NN.
Tel: (01472) 250150.
Published in Louth Leader on Mar. 4, 2020