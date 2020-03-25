|
|
|
Woodhead Claude Copley Born in Leeds and lived in Bilsby these past 30 years, passed away peacefully in Butterfly Hospice on Friday
13th March 2020, aged 84 years.
He will be very dearly missed by all
his family and his many friends,
especially his partner Trevor.
Funeral service will be held at
Bilsby Church followed by his burial
in the Churchyard, strictly family
mourners only, with memorial
service at later date.
Family flowers only but donations
if desired to Macmillan Nurses
and Cancer Research UK.
Enquiries to Lincolnshire Co-op Funeral Service, 39 South Street, Alford,
LN13 9AJ (01507 463444).
Published in Louth Leader on Mar. 25, 2020