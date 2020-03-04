|
Arnold Cyril On 21st February 2020,
Cyril sadly passed away.
Loving husband of Joyce, dad of David, Margaret, the late Stephen and Helen. Father-in-law to Brian and David. Grandad to Louise, Annemarie, Kylie and Stacey and great granddad to Noah and Ava.
A service will be held at Grimsby Crematorium on Monday 9th March
at 3.45pm.
A wake at the Woolpack will follow and all are welcome.
Family flowers only please.
Donations may be made payable to the Royal Air Force Association.
All enquiries to Kettle Funeralcare,
110 Kidgate, Louth, LN11 9BX.
01507 60070.
Published in Louth Leader on Mar. 4, 2020