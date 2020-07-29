|
|
|
Guilliatt Dave Passed away peacefully on the
6th of July 2020 aged 67 years.
Loving husband to the late Linda.
A much loved dad to Jonathan and Sam and grandad to Ella, Jessica,
Emilie and Isaac.
Dave will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
A private funeral service will be held, but donations if desired payable to Palliative Care Nurses.
Please see our online obituary at www.lincolnshire.coop/obituary.
Enquiries to
Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, High Street, Mablethorpe, LN12 1AU Tel : 01507 473440
Published in Louth Leader on July 29, 2020