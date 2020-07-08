Home

Kettle Funeral Directors
110 Kidgate
Louth, Lincolnshire LN11 9BX
01507 600 710
Dave Keefe

Notice Condolences

Dave Keefe Notice
KEEFE Dave Peacefully on Wednesday 1st July 2020, whilst in the care of Diana Princess of Wales Hospital Grimsby,
Dave aged 76 years.
Much loved husband of the late Sue.
A loving dad, grandad and great grandad. Dave was well known in his village and will be sadly missed by all.
A private funeral service will be held
to celebrate Dave's life.
Donations in Dave's memory may be sent to The Apex Care Centre,
Ruskin Road, Mablethorpe, LN12 1BP
Published in Louth Leader on July 8, 2020
