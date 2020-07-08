|
|
|
KEEFE Dave Peacefully on Wednesday 1st July 2020, whilst in the care of Diana Princess of Wales Hospital Grimsby,
Dave aged 76 years.
Much loved husband of the late Sue.
A loving dad, grandad and great grandad. Dave was well known in his village and will be sadly missed by all.
A private funeral service will be held
to celebrate Dave's life.
Donations in Dave's memory may be sent to The Apex Care Centre,
Ruskin Road, Mablethorpe, LN12 1BP
All enquiries to Kettle Funeralcare,
110 Kidgate, Louth, LN11 9BX,
01507 600710.
Published in Louth Leader on July 8, 2020