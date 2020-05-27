Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Arnold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Arnold

Notice Condolences

David Arnold Notice
ARNOLD David Cyril After a short illness David
has passed away peacefully
in hospital on 19 th May.
Son of Joyce and the late Cyril.
Loved father of Louise and Annemarie.
Brother to Margaret,
Helen and the late Stephen.
Uncle to Kylie and Stacey.
A private family service will be held
at Grimsby Crematorium in June.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu, if you so wish,
can be made to Diabetes UK.
Kettle Funeralcare,
135 Granville Street, Grimsby
T:01472 355 395
Published in Louth Leader on May 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -