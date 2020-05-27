|
|
|
ARNOLD David Cyril After a short illness David
has passed away peacefully
in hospital on 19 th May.
Son of Joyce and the late Cyril.
Loved father of Louise and Annemarie.
Brother to Margaret,
Helen and the late Stephen.
Uncle to Kylie and Stacey.
A private family service will be held
at Grimsby Crematorium in June.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu, if you so wish,
can be made to Diabetes UK.
Kettle Funeralcare,
135 Granville Street, Grimsby
T:01472 355 395
Published in Louth Leader on May 27, 2020