BARKER David Amos Sadly passed away on
10th January 2020, aged 75 years.
Beloved husband of Sue,
loving father of Simon, Sharron, Mark and Paul, much loved grandfather of Chloe, Aimee, Kieran, Solomon,
Caleb and Ethan.
The Funeral Service is to take place
at St Michael's Church, Louth on
Monday 3rd February 2020 at 11.00am followed by interment at
Louth Cemetery.
Floral tributes will be received or donations, if desired, payable to "MIND" can be left after the Service,
via our online memorial at www.funeralguide.co.uk/obituaries or sent c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate, Louth, LN11 9AA (01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on Jan. 22, 2020