Barker David George Passed away peacefully at Stewton House Nursing Home on
20th July 2020, aged 91 years.
Loving husband to the late Margaret, dad of Brian, Phil, Jackie & Janet, father in law to Geoff, Les & Tina. Cherished grandad of Nina, Bethany, Kieren, Daniel and Ellie.
Beloved great grandad.
A private funeral service
is to take place.
Family flowers only but donations, if desired, payable to "Leukaemia UK" can be made directly to the charity, via our online memorial at www.funeralguide.co.uk/obituaries
or sent c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate, Louth, LN11 9AA (01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on July 29, 2020