Mawer David John Peacefully passed away on 11th February 2020
aged 68 years.
David was a very much loved Husband, Dad, Grandad, Brother, Uncle and good friend who will be sadly missed by all that knew him.
A service to celebrate the life of David will be held at Alford Crematorium on Thursday 5th March 2020 at 12pm.
Family flowers only please but if so desired a donation in lieu with cheques made payable to "MacMillan Nurses" or "St Andrews Children's Hospice" will be gratefully received by R Arnold Funeral Service, 17 West Street, Alford, Lincolnshire LN13 9DG
Tel: 01507 463200
Published in Louth Leader on Feb. 26, 2020
