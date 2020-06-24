|
Hales Deborah Patricia Peacefully on Saturday 6th June 2020, aged 92 years, formerly of Alvingham.
Pat, dearly loved and loving wife of the late Richard, beloved mum to John and Michael, valued and respected aunt to Robert Hales, John, Shaun and Kevin Asbery, also a cherished neighbour to
Irene and Barrie, Sue and Roz.
Will be sadly missed.
The funeral service was held at Huddersfield Crematorium on
Tuesday 23rd June at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please,
but donations if so desired may be given for the benefit of
Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust.
All enquiries to
Highfield Funeral Service, Tel: 01484 428243.
Published in Louth Leader on June 24, 2020