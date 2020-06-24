Home

POWERED BY

Services
Highfield Funeral Service
Trinity Street
Huddersfield, West Yorkshire HD1 4DT
01484 428243
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 23, 2020
12:00
Huddersfield Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Hales
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah Hales

Notice Condolences

Deborah Hales Notice
Hales Deborah Patricia Peacefully on Saturday 6th June 2020, aged 92 years, formerly of Alvingham.
Pat, dearly loved and loving wife of the late Richard, beloved mum to John and Michael, valued and respected aunt to Robert Hales, John, Shaun and Kevin Asbery, also a cherished neighbour to
Irene and Barrie, Sue and Roz.
Will be sadly missed.
The funeral service was held at Huddersfield Crematorium on
Tuesday 23rd June at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please,
but donations if so desired may be given for the benefit of
Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust.
All enquiries to
Highfield Funeral Service, Tel: 01484 428243.
Published in Louth Leader on June 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -