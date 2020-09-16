Home

Lincolnshire Co-op’s Funeral Service Alford
39 South Street
Alford, Lincolnshire LN13 9AJ
01507 463 444
Derek Stephenson Notice
STEPHENSON DEREK Passed away at Madeira House, Louth, on the 7th September 2020. Much loved uncle, cousin, neighbour and friend to many. Will be sadly missed and fondly remembered. A private service will be held due to current restrictions. Family flowers only, but donations if
desired by cheque only payable to Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI). These may be sent to Lincolnshire Cooperative
Funeral Service, 39 South Street, Alford LN13 9AJ. For enquiries
Tel: 01507 463444.
Published in Louth Leader on Sept. 16, 2020
