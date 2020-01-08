|
|
|
BOYER Donald
"Don" Sadly passed away on
4th December 2019,
aged 93 years.
Much loved husband of Emily,
dad of Ray, Don and Phil, grandad to Lisa, Donna, Chris, Tracey, Sarah and Simon and great grandad to
Kaleb, Eli and Pheobe.
The Funeral Service is to take place at Grimsby Crematorium on
Wednesday 15th January 2020
at 1.30pm.
Flowers welcome or donations,
if desired, made payable to
"Royal British Legion", can be left after the service, via our online memorial at www.funeralguide.co.uk/obituaries
or sent c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate, Louth, LN11 9AA (01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on Jan. 8, 2020