Donald Harrison Notice
HARRISON DONALD 27/07/1929 - 26/10/2020
Donald passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his wife Audrey,
son Ian and daughter in law Diana.
He was a loving, wonderful Husband, Father, Grandpa and Great Grandpa.
A funeral will be held on 11th November 2020 at Alford Crematorium. Due to Covid 19 only family to attend service.
No flowers. Donations if you wish may be made payable to
'St Barnabas Hospice' and sent c/o
Lincolnshire Coop Funeral Services, Clifton House, High Street, Mablethorpe. LN12 1AU.
Tel: 01507 473440.
Published in Louth Leader on Nov. 4, 2020
