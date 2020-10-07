|
WILLOWS Dorothy Margaret It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Dorothy who passed away
peacefully on 25th September,
aged 72 years.
Beloved wife of Stephen.
Loving mum to Paul, Helen and Rachel and a devoted Granny.
She was a dear sister, sister in law
and loyal friend
who will be sadly missed.
A private family funeral will be held.
If desired, donations in her memory
can be made directly with either
Cancer Research UK or
St Andrews Hospice.
All enquiries to Kettle Funeralcare,
110 Kidgate, Louth LN11 9BX
or 01507 600710
Published in Louth Leader on Oct. 7, 2020