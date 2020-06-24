Home

Laking Edith Peacefully, in the loving care of
Madeira House Care Home, Edith,
aged 91 years.
Loving wife of the late Charles.
Much loved mum of Wendy & Elaine, mother-in-law of Keith & Chris
and nan of Richard & Helen,
Louise & Scott & Amy.
A private funeral service is
to take place.
Family flowers only but donations, if desired, payable to "Dementia UK" can be sent via our online memorial at www.funeralguide.co.uk/obituaries
or sent c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate, Louth, LN11 9AA (01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on June 24, 2020
