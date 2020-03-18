|
|
|
Broughton Edward (Ted) Passed away following
a short illness at
Scunthorpe General Hospital on 27th February 2020, aged 87 years.
Beloved Husband of the late Jean, loving Father to Paul and Julie and Grandpa to Will and Tom. Dear Brother of Elsie and companion to Georgina.
Funeral service to be held at
Grimsby Crematorium on
Monday 23rd March 2020 at 11.15am.
Family flowers only and donations if desired by cheque made payable to Parkinsons UK or The Salvation Army can be left after the service or sent c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 246 Corporation Road, Grimsby, DN31 2QB, (01472 242444)
Published in Louth Leader on Mar. 18, 2020