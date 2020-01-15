Home

Coney Eileen
(née Mawer) Passed away peacefully
on 31st December 2019
aged 79 years.

Cherished Wife of the late Ray,
Loving Mum and Mum-in-Law,
Devoted Grandma and Great Grandma.

Sadly missed by all.

Funeral service to take place at
Lincoln Crematorium on
Tuesday 4th February at 10:30am.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
Alzheimer's Research UK c/o
Lincolnshire Co-op Funeral Services,
11 Proctors Road, Lincoln LN2 4LA
Tel: 01522 535 800
Published in Louth Leader on Jan. 15, 2020
