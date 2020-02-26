Home

NOWAK Elizabeth Mary
(nee Clover) It is with deep sadness that
we announce the death of Elizabeth who passed away peacefully on
15th February 2020 in the loving care
of Little Brocklesby Care Home,
Limber, aged 88 years.
Dear wife of the late Ryszard.
Loving mum of the late Bryn.
Cherished Mother-In-Law, Granny,
Great Granny and Aunty, she will be very sadly missed by all who knew her.
A service will take place at
Alford Crematorium on
Thursday 5th March at 3pm.
Family flowers only please
but donations if desired for
Marie Curie can be left at the service.
All enquiries to
Kettle Funeralcare, Louth,
110 Kidgate, Louth LN11 9BX
or 01507 600710
Published in Louth Leader on Feb. 26, 2020
