|
|
|
STADDON Elizabeth Mary Died peacefully in her sleep on March 18, 2020, aged 88.
Known as Betty or Bet to friends and loved ones, and as Granny to her grandchildren, Elizabeth will
be remembered by everyone who knew her as someone with a deeply caring nature and a sharp wit.
Betty was born to parents Leslie and Gertrude at Field View Farm, Trusthorpe on June 16, 1931.
Her siblings were Jean,
John and Mavis.
After attending Louth Grammar School, she began her career in healthcare, qualifying in 1952 as a
State Registered Nurse. She then worked as a midwife in Boston before being employed as a nurse
at Alford College Hospital. She was a nurse for the rest of her career.
Betty married in 1957 and had four children - Mandy, Mark, Val and Phil - while moving between
Great Yarmouth, Nottingham and Hampshire. She returned to Lincolnshire in 1981 and settled in
Mablethorpe.
It was there that she became the first Matron of Orchard House Care Home, playing a big part in its
opening with owner David Smith in 1987. Betty worked at Orchard House for the rest of her career,
even returning for bank shifts while in her seventies before retiring.
She then returned to Orchard House in 2009 to be looked after as a resident.
While working at Orchard House, she was known by colleagues as a force to be reckoned with, and she said she could tell how the residents were feeling just by looking into their eyes.
Betty was blessed with 11 grandchildren and
9 great-grandchildren and,
while retired, she was able
to spend a lot of time with her grandchildren. As one of them, I am thankful that she had a hugely
positive and formative impact
on my childhood.
But although she was retired, Betty was still willing to give her time for others - volunteering at the
local RNLI shop in Mablethorpe.
Betty was a keen sports fan and a talented darts player. She was very green-fingered and loved
plants and flowers and was very proud of her garden, which she kept colourful and pristine. But her favourite
past-time was the care of others.
She was loving, compassionate, wise and had a sharp sense of humour, all while being down-to-earth
and fiercely loyal.
There aren't enough paragraphs to describe how special Betty was to the people lucky enough to know her and she will be dearly missed by all.
Elizabeth Mary Staddon was cremated on April 14 but due to the global coronavirus crisis, was not
able to have the service she deserved.
Her family are therefore set to have a proper memorial service as soon as lockdown measures are lifted, in order to celebrate her life properly.
May she rest in peace.
Published in Louth Leader on Apr. 29, 2020