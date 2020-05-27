|
Warwicker Else
Formerly known as Else Coonghe Passed away peacefully on 10th May 2020.
She leaves behind her daughters Melinda, Romaine, Jo,
her grandchildren Brandon,
Eugene, Ethan, Juliana and her
great grand daughter Lacey.
The funeral service will take place at Alford Crematorium on
Monday 1st June.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to be divided between
Save the Children and
The British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to
R Arnold Funeral Service,
38 High Street, Sutton on Sea.
Tel: 01507 442300
Published in Louth Leader on May 27, 2020