Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Rymer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie Rymer

Notice Condolences

Elsie Rymer Notice
Rymer Elsie Christina
(Sheila) Of Alford, passed away peacefully at Pilgrim Hospital on 27th May 2020.
A much loved wife of Colin,
mum to Katrina, Owen and Jason, grandma to Laura and Emily.
Sheila will be sadly missed
by all her friends.
Donations if desired payable to the 'Salvation Army', cheques can be posted to Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 39 South Street, Alford, LN13 9AJ or made via our
online obituary at www.lincolnshire.coop/obituary.
Published in Louth Leader on June 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -