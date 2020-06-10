|
Rymer Elsie Christina
(Sheila) Of Alford, passed away peacefully at Pilgrim Hospital on 27th May 2020.
A much loved wife of Colin,
mum to Katrina, Owen and Jason, grandma to Laura and Emily.
Sheila will be sadly missed
by all her friends.
Donations if desired payable to the 'Salvation Army', cheques can be posted to Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 39 South Street, Alford, LN13 9AJ or made via our
online obituary at www.lincolnshire.coop/obituary.
Published in Louth Leader on June 10, 2020