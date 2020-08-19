|
BOYER Emily Peacefully passed away on
12th August 2020, aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of the late Don,
mum of Ray, Don and Phil,
nanna to Lisa, Donna, Chris, Tracy, Sarah and Simon, great nanna to Kaleb, Eli, Phoebe and Emily.
A private funeral is to take place.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, payable to
"Stroke Association" can be made via our online memorial at
www.funeralguide.co.uk/obituaries
or sent c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate, Louth, LN11 9AA. (01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on Aug. 19, 2020