Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Emily Boyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emily Boyer

Notice Condolences

Emily Boyer Notice
BOYER Emily Peacefully passed away on
12th August 2020, aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of the late Don,
mum of Ray, Don and Phil,
nanna to Lisa, Donna, Chris, Tracy, Sarah and Simon, great nanna to Kaleb, Eli, Phoebe and Emily.
A private funeral is to take place.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, payable to
"Stroke Association" can be made via our online memorial at
www.funeralguide.co.uk/obituaries
or sent c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate, Louth, LN11 9AA. (01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on Aug. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -