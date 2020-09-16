|
|
|
Ackrill Enid 1925 - 2020.
Peacefully on Saturday 5th September at Fir Close Care Centre, Louth,
aged 95.
Dearly loved wife of the late Vic.
Much loved Mum of Susan and Roy,and mother-in- law to Barbara and Dick.
Treasured Grandma of Becky and Charlotte, and Grandma-in-law to Gareth and Joe.
Special Great Grandma to Grace,
Freya and Chloe.
A much loved sister to Ivor and
a loving Auntie to Sallie.
Enid will be missed by everyone.
A private funeral service is to take place
Donations, if desired, payable to
"Fir Close Residents Fund" can be sent c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate, Louth, LN11 9AA (01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on Sept. 16, 2020