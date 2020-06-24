Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest Raymond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest Raymond

Notice Condolences

Ernest Raymond Notice
Raymond Ernest Grahame
"Ray" Peacefully passed away
on 19th June 2020,
aged 89 years.
Ray was a devoted Husband to Olive, Cherished Dad to Teresa and Claire, Much loved Grandad, Great-Grandad and good friend who will be sadly missed by all that knew him.
A private family service will be
held at Alford Crematorium.
If so desired, a donation in memory of Ray with cheques made payable to "Parkinson's UK, Louth Branch"
will be gratefully received by
R Arnold Funeral Service, 38 High Street, Sutton on Sea, Lincolnshire LN12 2HB Tel: 01507 442300
Published in Louth Leader on June 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -