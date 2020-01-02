|
|
|
CHANDLER Ethel Mary Formerly of Tetford and later Dunswell, Hull, passed away peacefully on the 13th of December 2019, aged 97 years. Loving sister to Lilian and
to her late brother John.
Mary will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
St Mary's Church, Tetford on
Tuesday 7th of January at 11.00am. Family flowers only please but donations if desired payable to
R.S.P.B. or The Stroke Association.
Please see our online obituary at www.lincolnshire.coop/obituary.
Enquiries to Lincolnshire
Co-operative Funeral Service,
Trusthorpe Road, Sutton on Sea,
LN12 2LL
Tel : 01507 441271
Published in Louth Leader on Jan. 2, 2020