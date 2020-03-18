Home

HAUTON Eva Sadly passed away on
10th March 2020, aged 98 years.
The Funeral Service is to take place at Louth Cemetery Chapel on
Tuesday 24th March 2020 at 1.00pm followed by committal at
Alford Crematorium.
Flowers welcome or donations, if desired, payable to "Monkey World" can be left after the Service, via our online memorial at www.funeralguide.co.uk/obituaries
or sent c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate, Louth, LN11 9AA (01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on Mar. 18, 2020
