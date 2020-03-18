|
ROBERTSON Fergus Gus It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Gus who
passed away peacefully at home on
7th March 2020, aged 86 years.
Gus was a devoted Husband to Tuff, cherished Dad to Angela and Sally, much loved Grandad to Eva, Francesca and Leo, adored Brother of John, Frankie and the late Isobel, respected Father-in-law to Jasper and Oscar, and beloved Brother-in-law and uncle.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and his many friends both in Louth and in his home town of Girvan, Scotland.
The burial will take place at
London Road Cemetery, Louth
on Friday March 27th at 3pm.
A Celebration of Life service will take place later in the year when it is safe
for us to gather together.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, can be made
to The Royal British Legion,
Louth Branch c/o
Lincolnshire Co-operative
Funeral Service,
134 Eastgate, Louth, LN11 9AA
(01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on Mar. 18, 2020