HORNER Gail
(née Spencer) It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Gail,
who passed away peacefully,
following a short illness, surrounded by her family on 30th December,
aged 52 years.
Adored wife of Andi and devoted mum of Josh and Holly. Cherished daughter of Marlene and Joe. Loving sister to Mick and Steve. She will be sadly missed by all her friends
and all who knew her.
A celebration of her life will take
place at Alford Crematorium
on Friday 24th January 2020 at 10am.
Flowers, if desired, can be sent to
Kettle Louth and there will be a
collection for Macmillan at the service. Mourners are invited
to wear a splash of yellow or a
yellow flower to celebrate
Gail's favourite colour.
All enquiries to Kettle Funeralcare,
110 Kidgate, Louth LN11 9BX
or 01507 600710
Published in Louth Leader on Jan. 15, 2020