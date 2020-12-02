|
WHEATLEY Geoff Passed away peacefully
on the 20th of November 2020,
aged 86 years.
Loving Husband to Jean,
much loved Father
to Darrin and Caroline,
adored Grandad to Megan and Harry and Great Grandad to Ruby and Lily. Geoff will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
A private funeral service will take place
on the 4th December.
Family flowers only,
but donations if desired payable
to Alzheimer's Society.
Please see our online obituary
on Much Loved
https://geoffreywheatley.
muchloved.com/
Enquiries to Lincolnshire
Cooperative Funeral Services,
39 South Street, Alford LN13 9AJ
Tel: 01507 463444
Published in Louth Leader on Dec. 2, 2020