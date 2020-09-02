|
|
|
Tyler Geoffrey Alan
"Geoff"
Former Postman
of Louth Peacefully passed away on
18th August 2020, aged 78 years.
Geoff was a loved Brother, Uncle, and good friend to many who will be sadly missed by all that knew him.
A private family funeral will be held but if so desired, a donation in memory of Geoff with cheques made payable to "Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance"
will be gratefully received by
R Arnold Funeral Service Ltd,
38 High Street, Sutton on Sea,
Lincolnshire LN12 2HB
Tel: 01507 442300
Published in Louth Leader on Sept. 2, 2020