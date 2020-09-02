Home

R Arnold Family Funeral Service Ltd (Sutton on Sea, Lincoln)
38 High St
Mablethorpe, Lincolnshire LN12 2HB
01507 442300
Geoffrey Tyler Notice
Tyler Geoffrey Alan
"Geoff"
Former Postman
of Louth Peacefully passed away on
18th August 2020, aged 78 years.
Geoff was a loved Brother, Uncle, and good friend to many who will be sadly missed by all that knew him.
A private family funeral will be held but if so desired, a donation in memory of Geoff with cheques made payable to "Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance"
will be gratefully received by
R Arnold Funeral Service Ltd,
38 High Street, Sutton on Sea,
Lincolnshire LN12 2HB
Tel: 01507 442300
Published in Louth Leader on Sept. 2, 2020
