|
|
|
Hubert Gerry
Passed away peacefully after a long illness at Stewton House on
8th February 2020.
Devoted wife to the late Joe.
The Funeral Service is to take place at St Martins Church, Withcall, followed by a committal at Alford Crematorium on Wednesday 11th March 2020
at 11am.
Family flowers only but donations, if desired, payable to "St Martins Church, Withcall" can be left after the Service, or sent c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate, Louth, LN11 9AA (01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on Feb. 26, 2020