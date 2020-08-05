Home

COLLINS Graham Roger Sadly passed away on 26th July 2020, aged 84 years.
Beloved husband of Elizabeth,
much loved dad of Ruth and David and treasured grandad of seven.
A private family funeral is to take place. Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, payable to
"British Heart Foundation" can be left after via our online memorial at www.funeralguide.co.uk/obituaries
or sent c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate, Louth, LN11 9AA (01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on Aug. 5, 2020
