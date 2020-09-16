|
|
|
Atkinson Harold James
known as Jim Passed away peacefully at home on the 31st August, 2020 after a short illness aged 90 years.
Beloved Husband of Mary and a loving Father of their daughter Sandra who sadly passed away on 3rd December, 2008. A loving Grandfather to James and Rachel.
His cremation will take place at Boston Crematorium on Friday 18th September at 10.30am.
Family flowers only.
Donations towards Lincolnshire Air Ambulance may be sent to
F.E. Addlesee & Son Ltd, 44 Castle Street, Boston, PE21 8PN 01205 311303
Published in Louth Leader on Sept. 16, 2020