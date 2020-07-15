Home

BURGIN Harry It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Harry who passed away peacefully on 5th July.
He leaves his wife Gwenda, children Kathryn and Jonathan and
4 grandchildren. Admired and respected by many, Harry will be missed by all who knew him.
A private family cremation
will be held on 24th July.
Family flowers only, Donations, if you wish, directly to Marie Curie.
All enquiries to Kettle Funeralcare,
110 Kidgate, Louth LN11 9BX
T:01507 600710
Published in Louth Leader on July 15, 2020
