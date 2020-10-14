|
CARY Henry Sadly on
30th September 2020 at his home in North Somercotes, Henry, aged 92 years, passed away after a short illness.
A very dearly loved husband, dad, father in law, grandad, great grandad and good friend to many, who will be greatly missed by all.
Due to the current restrictions a private family service will take place on Thursday 15th October 2020.
Family flowers only please by request. Donations in lieu if so desired may be made payable to the Marie Curie Nurses c/o Mashfords Funeral Home Norfolk Lane Cleethorpes DN35 8BB.
Enquiries Tel 01472 200004
Published in Louth Leader on Oct. 14, 2020