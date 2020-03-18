|
|
|
WISHART Henry Has passed away peacefully after a long illness on 10th March 2020,
aged 69 years.
Dear husband of Carol and
grandad to Alayah. A good friend and
neighbour who will be sadly missed.
A celebration of his life will take
place at Alford Crematorium on
Tuesday 24th March at 11am.
Donations in lieu of flowers to
St Barnabas, if desired, will be
received at the service.
All enquiries to Kettle Louth,
110 Kidgate, Louth LN11 9BX or
01507 600710
Published in Louth Leader on Mar. 18, 2020