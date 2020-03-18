Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kettle Funeral Directors
110 Kidgate
Louth, Lincolnshire LN11 9BX
01507 600 710
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
11:00
Alford Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Wishart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Wishart

Notice Condolences

Henry Wishart Notice
WISHART Henry Has passed away peacefully after a long illness on 10th March 2020,
aged 69 years.
Dear husband of Carol and
grandad to Alayah. A good friend and
neighbour who will be sadly missed.
A celebration of his life will take
place at Alford Crematorium on
Tuesday 24th March at 11am.
Donations in lieu of flowers to
St Barnabas, if desired, will be
received at the service.
All enquiries to Kettle Louth,
110 Kidgate, Louth LN11 9BX or
01507 600710
Published in Louth Leader on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -