BAXTER Hilda Eileen Passed away peacefully on the 22nd February 2020
at the Wolds Care Centre, Louth, aged 94 years.
Wife of the late Ben Baxter,
loving mother, grandmother
and dear great grandmother.
She will be much missed.
Funeral service will take place
at Alford Crematorium on
Monday 16th March at 11am.
No black ties please
and family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to LIVES and Lincolnshire/Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance may be left after the service or sent to R H Turner & Son 55/57 North Street, Horncastle,
Lincs LN9 5DX.
Published in Louth Leader on Mar. 4, 2020