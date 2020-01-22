|
Anderson Dr Ian Mrs Patricia Anderson, James, Catherine and Robert wish to thank everyone who sent a card or letter of condolence on the death of Dr Ian Anderson,
they were most comforting and welcome, we now have a valued record of his time in Louth and what he meant to the people whose lives he touched, which we can now keep.
Also many thanks to those who contributed to the chosen charities,
St. Barnabas & Marie Curie, as they are trying to expand much needed
services to the Louth area.
Published in Louth Leader on Jan. 22, 2020