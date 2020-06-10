Home

Timson Ian Philip Sadly passed away on 27th May 2020.
Dearly loved son of Nick and Liz and loving brother of James, Frances and Chris. Also a much loved uncle to Arthur, Eva and Rowan.
A private funeral service
will be taking place.
Anyone who would like to make a donation in Ian's memory is invited to do so to his chosen charity:
Double Impact at 22 - 24 Friar Lane, Nottingham, NG1 6DQ or via
Ian's memorial page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/
iantimson
Enquiries to
Kettle Funeralcare,
Kidgate, Louth
01507 600710
Published in Louth Leader on June 10, 2020
